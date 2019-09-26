Sport / Cricket

Newlands in danger of losing England New Year Test

But WPCA say they will work it out

26 September 2019 - 16:25 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Thabang Moroe (CEO) of Cricket South Africa during the CSA 2019/2020 season launch at The Wanderers Club on September 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES
Thabang Moroe (CEO) of Cricket South Africa during the CSA 2019/2020 season launch at The Wanderers Club on September 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES

Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe said there was a possibility the iconic New Year’s Test may not be held at Newlands due to the Western Province Cricket Association’s (WPCA's) financial and governance issues.

Cricket SA sent out an e-mail on Sunday saying they have exercised their step-in rights and appointed an administrator to take over the administrative‚ governance and financial affairs of the WPCA until all these functions have been placed on a satisfactory footing.

In the e-mail‚ Cricket SA said it came to their attention that the WPCA board has been conducting business under distressed conditions in their administrative, governance and financial affairs. 

Former WPCA CEO Andre Odendaal has been appointed administrator.

The WPCA has also not held an annual general meeting (AGM) in 2019.

“We are worried as Cricket SA that Newlands may not be able to host the New Year’s Test. But  with us sitting around the table and working together to ensure the Test match stays there, we are ready to host it‚” Moroe said.

“This includes getting the City of Cape Town involved and there’s a big construction project going on there. There’s the concern of safety of fans.

“From a security perspective‚ we need to adhere to all the requirements and all involved have to be safe. We also need to uphold the ICC’s (International Cricket Council's) hosting standards and the tourists and their fans need to be safe.”

Earlier this year WPCA announced they had gone into a partnership with insurance giant Sanlam for an office block development at the ground worth R750m.

Sanlam was going to foot 51% of the bill with the union raising 49%.

With England being a money-spinning tour for Cricket SA, it is vital that Newlands is in good working condition for the January 3 match.

Moroe said they will be meeting the WPCA next week‚ from where they can establish a deadline for hosting of the Test.

Thando Ntini scores in Mzansi Super League wild card

Teenager to play alongside the likes of Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and JP Duminy
Sport
23 hours ago

Aiden Markram full of confidence but not getting ahead of himself

Productive time at the crease has done wonders for SA batsman
Sport
1 day ago

SA quicks set up series-levelling win against India

Captain De Kock leads the way with an unbeaten 79
Sport
3 days ago

Batting lets Proteas down again

Bavuma and De Kock only SA batters to get among the runs in T20 match against India
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Quinton de Kock shifts focus to second T20 against India after bagging IPL

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Can Wallaby Wade stop all that yapping already?

Opinion / Columnists

SA may have dodged a bullet at Himalayan hittadrome

Sport / Cricket

India pick Gill‚ Bumrah‚ Ashwin in to face SA

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.