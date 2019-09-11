Australia’s Paine will not meekly return captaincy to brilliant Smith

Melbourne — Steve Smith’s glorious Ashes has raised calls from some fans and pundits for his restoration to the Australia captaincy but incumbent Tim Paine has no plans to quietly hand over the reins.

Australia retained the Ashes with victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where Smith continued his brilliant series with a double century and a second-innings 82.

Smith is banned from leadership roles until March because of his involvement in a Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in 2018 but he is tipped by some former players and leading cricket writers to regain the captaincy from wicketkeeper Paine after his batting heroics in England.

However, Australia’s first Ashes retention on English soil since 2001 was a triumph for Paine, who was credited for helping guide the side out of the dark days that followed the ball-tampering scandal. He said he will continue to lead Australia so long as he is enjoying the job and selectors are happy with his work.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing and while I can continue to contribute in some way I’ll continue to do it,” he told Australian media. “I constantly talk to [coach] Justin Langer and [selector] Trevor Hohns about what might happen or how long I might go for, but I think we’re all comfortable and we’re all on the same page so it’s all good.”

The 34-year-old suffered a string of finger injuries that interrupted his Test career for seven years and has limited him to 25 Tests to date.