ECB ‘disturbed’ by allegations of racist chanting during Ashes Test

Manchester — The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is “extremely disturbed” by allegations of racist chanting as well as sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

British media reported that a supporter had left the ground on the second day of the Test on Thursday after hearing a section of fans singing a racist song about England’s Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

In a letter of complaint to the ECB, the spectator also said women were subjected to sexist chants while homophobic abuse was directed at some players by the same group of people.

“The ECB is extremely disturbed to hear that a report was made regarding antisocial behaviour from a group of spectators during the fourth Test,” the ECB said.

“While this is a relatively isolated incident, there is absolutely no place for antisocial behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to report antisocial behaviour.”

The incident comes on the heels of an annual report from British antidiscriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford are among those who have spoken out about being subjected to online racist abuse.

Reuters