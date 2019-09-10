Sport / Cricket

ECB ‘disturbed’ by allegations of racist chanting during Ashes Test

10 September 2019 - 14:21 Agency Staff
Jofra Archer of England looks on during the England Nets Session at Headingley on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England. File photo: RYAN PIERSE / GETTY IMAGES
Jofra Archer of England looks on during the England Nets Session at Headingley on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England. File photo: RYAN PIERSE / GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is “extremely disturbed” by allegations of racist chanting as well as sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

British media reported that a supporter had left the ground on the second day of the Test on Thursday after hearing a section of fans singing a racist song about England’s Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

In a letter of complaint to the ECB, the spectator also said women were subjected to sexist chants while homophobic abuse was directed at some players by the same group of people.

“The ECB is extremely disturbed to hear that a report was made regarding antisocial behaviour from a group of spectators during the fourth Test,” the ECB said.

“While this is a relatively isolated incident, there is absolutely no place for antisocial behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to report antisocial behaviour.”

The incident comes on the heels of an annual report from British antidiscriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford are among those who have spoken out about being subjected to online racist abuse. 

Romelu Lukaku sends Inter top after racist abuse at Cagliari

Yet another outbreak of racism in Italian football
Manchester United ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse of Paul Pogba

You attack him, you attack us all, says teammate Rashford
When considering Caster Semenya, what is elite sport, anyway, other than a festival of inequality?

If sport were truly fair, we would all be on the podium, writes Anjana Ahuja
Stuart Baxter would back his players if they walked off due to racism

I hate it. This is the human race‚ the only race I want is the race for the Afcon - Baxter
