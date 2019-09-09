Sport / Cricket

Rashid leads Afghanistan to famous Test win over Bangladesh

Rookies secure victory with less than four overs left

09 September 2019 - 15:09 Sudipto Ganguly
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on September 8, 2019. Picture: STR / AFP
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on September 8, 2019. Picture: STR / AFP

Mumbai — Rashid Khan picked up six second-innings wickets to lead Afghanistan to a famous 224-run win over Bangladesh in the maiden Test match between the two sides at Chattogram on Monday.

Racing against time to complete a win with less than four overs left in the weather-hit match, the longest-format rookies bundled out the hosts for 173 in their second innings amid a drizzle and fading light.

The 20-year-old Rashid, who became the youngest Test captain during the one-off match, took 6/49 in the second innings to finish with 11 wickets in the match to go with his knock of 51 in the first innings.

Rashid was adjudged the player of the match, which he dedicated to fellow spinner and former captain Mohammad Nabi, who retired from Tests but will continue to play white-ball cricket.

Playing only their third Test after being inducted as a Test-playing nation two years back, it was the second victory for the strife-torn country.

“We are new in this format, total credit goes to the coaching staff and the players for this victory,” Rashid said at the presentation ceremony. “We had the best preparation for this game. The only thing [I said] from my side was enjoy your bowling and enjoy your batting, that’s what matters in Test cricket. Everyone applied themselves, it was a total team effort.”

Rahmat Shah’s 102 — the first century in the format by an Afghanistan batsman — and a 92 from Asghar Afghan allowed the touring side to post 342 in the first innings.

Rashid and Nabi, who took 3/56 in the first innings, then combined to skittle Bangladesh for 205 for a handy first-innings lead. Afghanistan then made 260 in their second innings to set Bangladesh a steep target to chase on a spinning track.

Once Afghanistan reduced Bangladesh to 136/6 in the second innings, the fate of the match was almost decided but for the intervention of bad weather. Heavy showers allowed little play through the final day leaving Afghanistan with about 18.3 overs in the final session to take the remaining four wickets and force a result.

Rashid took three out of those with just 3.2 overs remaining. It was a disappointing result for Bangladesh, who made their debut in the format in 2000.

“It’s combination of both, [lack of] application of our batsmen and Afghanistan also bowled really well,” skipper and batting mainstay Shakib Al Hasan said.

“All credit goes to Afghanistan, but at the same time we also have to do a lot of hard work. After playing for 20 years we cannot say it’s a build-up process. We need to forget this match as soon as possible and focus on the T20 series.”

Reuters

Joe Root lacks feel for captaincy, says Geoff Boycott

England skipper blamed for Australia retaining the Ashes
Sport
2 hours ago

Australia beat England in fourth Test thriller to retain Ashes

If Australia avoid defeat at the Oval next week they will have won their first Test series in England for 18 years
Sport
17 hours ago

England switch seam attack with Overton in for Woakes

Captain Joe Root says conditions at Old Trafford should suit the tall Somerset seamer
Sport
5 days ago

India’s Kohli calls Bumrah the world’s most complete bowler

Quick bowler’s stellar performance helps India secure second Test victory against West Indies
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

South Africans struggle with bat and ball in India

Sport / Cricket

SA will face world’s best Test team in India

Sport / Cricket

Ben Stokes is the ‘Special One’ for England cricket, says Ian Botham

Sport / Cricket

Contrasting fortunes for Faf and AB in county T20s

Sport / Cricket

Kent could be crucial for Du Plessis’ white-ball future

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.