Sport / Cricket

Proteas gear up for turning pitches in India

Quinton de Kock, who will captain the side in T20s and Tests in the absence of Faf du Plessis, sounds word of caution

05 September 2019 - 17:01 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Quinton de Kock at Tshwane University of Technology Cricket Oval on September 04, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: LEE WARREN / GALLO IMAGES
Quinton de Kock at Tshwane University of Technology Cricket Oval on September 04, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: LEE WARREN / GALLO IMAGES

Proteas wicketkeeper and batsman Quinton de Kock has urged his teammates to brace themselves for spin-friendly pitches during the tour of India in September.

SA have three T20s (the first T20 is in Dharamsala on September 15)‚ where De Kock will captain the side in the absence of Faf du Plessis‚ and as many Tests against their hosts.

The attention has turned to the likely condition of the pitches, and looking ahead to what will be a testing tour on turning surfaces‚ De Kock said they are preparing for the worst as they do not know what to expect from their hosts.

The Proteas will “prepare for the worst”, he said‚ adding that they could possibly get good wickets in the T20s.

“I don’t know what we are going to get. In T20s I don’t think it will spin that much because in the IPL [Indian Premier League] they prepare good wickets. But Test matches are a different story and it could end up turning on day one. It is more of a mental thing, and not being caught up too much on whether it is spinning or not.”

The last time SA were in India, in 2015, they were thrashed 3-0 on substandard pitches and De Kock said they will assess conditions when they arrive on the subcontinent.

“The last time we were there‚ guys didn’t really expect those type of surfaces, but this time we will have a bit of a head start about that‚” he said. “We will keep our eyes open and make sure we are a little bit better [prepared] than last time.”

India coach Ravi Shastri has rested seamers such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and has picked Hardik Pandya‚ Navdeep Saini‚ Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

“Maybe‚ because of they are backing their fast-bowling attack‚ they will prepare better wickets‚” De Kock said.

Enoch Nkwe says ‘Zulu’ has the expertise to boost Proteas in T20s

Coach will be able to call on the experience of one-time star batsman Lance Klusener
Sport
1 day ago

Australia look to Smith after England ‘steal’ Ashes

Holders of urn will take heart from an incident in Muhammad Ali’s childhood, Aussie coach Justin Langer says
Sport
2 days ago

Contrasting fortunes for Faf and AB in county T20s

Du Plessis’s effort fails to get his side Kent over the line for knockout rounds
Sport
3 days ago

SA will face world’s best Test team in India

With Virat Kohli as captain, the Indians appear to be unbeatable at home and away
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Enoch Nkwe says ‘Zulu’ has the expertise to boost Proteas in T20s

Sport / Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Second in Proteas Test squad

Sport / Cricket

Nkwe keen to be permanent Proteas team director

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.