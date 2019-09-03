Sport / Cricket

England switch seam attack with Overton in for Woakes

03 September 2019 - 16:55 Simon Evans
England's Craig Overton at Old Trafford in Manchester, the UK, September 3 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
England's Craig Overton at Old Trafford in Manchester, the UK, September 3 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Manchester — England will make one change from the team that beat Australia at Headingley, with Craig Overton replacing Chris Woakes in the seam attack for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

Captain Joe Root said Somerset seamer Overton will make his fourth Test appearance, having last featured in New Zealand in March 2018, and that conditions at Old Trafford should suit the tall Overton.

“At this ground, I think it does perform slightly differently, that extra bit of bounce, a taller bowler is a slightly different option to go to and I feel like that balances out our attack really well in these conditions,” Root said.

Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will open the England bowling attack with all-rounder Ben Stokes another seam option and Jack Leach providing slow left-arm spin. Overton made his Test debut in the Ashes series in 2017 at Adelaide and bowled Australia’s Steve Smith as well as removing current skipper Tim Paine.

Root believes that debut showed he has the right approach for Test cricket.

“He is a competitor, you saw him come into Ashes cricket on debut, and straight away he looked very much at home. He got himself into a battle and I expect him to do that this week,” he said.

“He has got good control, good skills, moves the ball off the straight and I expect him to cause some issues for the Aussie batsmen,” he said.

The other adjustment England will make is in their batting order, with Joe Denly set to move up to open the batting and Jason Roy moving down to No 4. Roy has averaged 8.85 in his four Tests as opener, and while Denly has not thrived in that role in county cricket, Root hopes he can add solidity at the top alongside Rory Burns.

Reuters

