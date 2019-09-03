England switch seam attack with Overton in for Woakes

Manchester — England will make one change from the team that beat Australia at Headingley, with Craig Overton replacing Chris Woakes in the seam attack for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

Captain Joe Root said Somerset seamer Overton will make his fourth Test appearance, having last featured in New Zealand in March 2018, and that conditions at Old Trafford should suit the tall Overton.

“At this ground, I think it does perform slightly differently, that extra bit of bounce, a taller bowler is a slightly different option to go to and I feel like that balances out our attack really well in these conditions,” Root said.

Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will open the England bowling attack with all-rounder Ben Stokes another seam option and Jack Leach providing slow left-arm spin. Overton made his Test debut in the Ashes series in 2017 at Adelaide and bowled Australia’s Steve Smith as well as removing current skipper Tim Paine.