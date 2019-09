Australia look to Smith after England ‘steal’ Ashes

Australia will make at least one change, with star batsman Smith returning from the concussion he suffered after being hit by a 148km/h Jofra Archer bouncer that ruled him out of the third Test.

Smith, in his first Test series since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, scored 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win in the opener at Edgbaston before making 92 in the drawn second Test at Lord’s.

Marnus Labuschagne, Smith’s concussion substitute at Lord’s, has made three successive Test fifties since his unexpected promotion into the side and retains his place with Usman Khawaja being dropped to make way for Smith’s return.

Khawaja has averaged just 20.33 in six innings in the series batting at No 3. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will hope to be selected for his first Test of this Ashes on what is set to be the quickest pitch of the series. The surface should also suit Nathan Lyon as the off-spinner tries to recover from fumbling what would have been a match-winning run-out in Leeds.

Langer, hit several times on the head during his career as an Australia opening batsman, is confident Smith can overcome any doubts he may have felt after being felled by Archer.

“When you get hit, it’s always a little voice on your shoulder. You’ve got to have a good strategy, and he works the game out better than anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” said Langer. “If anyone’s going to get over any little demons it’ll be Steven.”

Meanwhile England paceman Stuart Broad, the hosts’ leading bowler this series with 14 wickets at 25.35, is eager to see Smith face Archer again.

“I’m sure when Steve comes in Jofra will be in [England captain] Joe Root’s ear wanting the ball,” Broad said. “I might be stood at mid-on but I’ll be excited when Jofra asks for that ball.”

Ruled out

England could field the same XI that played at Headingley after James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out of the last two Tests with a calf injury, which means his four overs in the first innings at Edgbaston will be the only ones he bowls this series.

Rather than change top-order personnel, England’s response to being dismissed for just 67 in their first innings at Headingley has been to have World Cup-winner Jason Roy, struggling as a Test opener, and No 4 Joe Denly swap positions. Denly has made just one first-class century as an opener in the past eight years.

“With Jason Roy in the team we are a better team and with him coming in at four, hopefully with the new ball worn off and myself and Rory Burns doing our job at the top, it allows him to come in and play his way,” Denly, who made his first fifty of the series in England’s remarkable run chase in Leeds, told BBC Radio.

AFP