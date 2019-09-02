Sport / Cricket

Contrasting fortunes for Faf and AB in county T20s

Du Plessis’s effort fails to get his side Kent over the line for knockout rounds

02 September 2019 - 14:36 Telford Vice
Faf du Plessis of Kent Spitfires bats during the Vitality Blast match between The Kent Spitfires and Gloucestershire at The Spitfire Ground on August 29, 2019 in Beckenham, England. Picture: JAMES CHANCE / GETTY IMAGES
Faf du Plessis of Kent Spitfires bats during the Vitality Blast match between The Kent Spitfires and Gloucestershire at The Spitfire Ground on August 29, 2019 in Beckenham, England. Picture: JAMES CHANCE / GETTY IMAGES

London — Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers each scored 32 in crunch games of the county T20 competition on Friday‚ but one is going home while the other will stick around for the knockout rounds.

Du Plessis made his 32 off 21 balls‚ with a four and two sixes‚ for Kent against Essex at Chelmsford but that did not stop his team from being dismissed for 179 in reply to the home side’s 189/6.

Another South African‚ Cameron Delport‚ scored a 29-ball 64 for Essex.

Kent needed to win to secure a place in the top four in the South Group‚ and with it a place in the quarter-finals. Instead they finished fifth‚ a point behind those who have lived to fight another day‚ including fourth-placed Essex.

De Villiers’s 32 flew off 16 deliveries and featured three fours and two sixes‚ and helped take Middlesex to 227/4 in response to Somerset’s 226/5 to clinch third place in the group.

Even De Villiers is upstaged sometimes‚ on this occasion by Eoin Morgan‚ who crashed an unbeaten 83 — 68 of them in fours and sixes — off 29 balls.

Morgan and George Scott took Middlesex home with 18 balls to spare in a stand of 99 that started in the 11th over when De Villiers was wonderfully well caught‚ high and one-handed‚ at midwicket by Max Waller.

Du Plessis signed for Kent’s last two group games and would have stayed on had Kent made it to the final four.

De Villiers‚ who initially agreed to play in Middlesex’s first six matches and extended his contract to include their last two group matches‚ will be around at least until his team’s quarter-final against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

SA will face world’s best Test team in India

With Virat Kohli as captain, the Indians appear to be unbeatable at home and away
Sport
5 days ago

Steve Smith says Jofra Archer blow brought back difficult memories

A former teammate of the Aussie star died after being struck by a bouncer in 2014
Sport
5 days ago

Ben Stokes is the ‘Special One’ for England cricket, says Ian Botham

All-rounder’s life is not his own anymore, says former cricketer, after match-winning innings in the third Ashes Test
Sport
5 days ago

Kent could be crucial for Du Plessis’ white-ball future

South African replaces Mohammad Nabi and will play in Kent’s last two group games and if they win, the knockout rounds
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka to level series

Sport / Cricket

Beaten Australia hope for return of saviour Smith

Sport / Cricket

Superb Stokes century levels Ashes series in dramatic fashion

Sport / Cricket

Harming Archer stealing arch-bowler Harmer’s thunder in England

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.