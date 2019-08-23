Sport / Cricket KEVIN MCCALLUM: Poorly understood concussion is invisible to the eye Cricketers often insist on playing on after a head injury, but the danger to their health must be taken very seriously BL PREMIUM

Just before the toss at Leeds yesterday, and not long before the covers came on yet again, Ricky Ponting recalled the day at the Wanderers in 2006 when Justin Langer copped one on the back of the head from Makhaya Ntini.

ESPNcricinfo described the first ball of the Australian innings thus: “Ntini to Langer, no run, starts with a short one, banged in, Langer takes his eye off the ball and ducks, hit him on the back of the helmet, Langer is down, Hayden is concerned, calls for the physio, who comes running into the ground and looks after Langer, oh he is bleeding behind his head, he is going off the field. It was very painful.”