Heinrich Klaasen replaces Second in Proteas Test squad

London — Heinrich Klaasen has been given what might be called a Second chance — courtesy of Rudi.

Wicketkeeper-batter Klaasen played the most recent of his 23 white-ball games for SA’s men’s team in February‚ and was not involved in the World Cup.

But on Saturday he was called up for the Test series in India in October.

Klaasen replaces Rudi Second‚ who was ruled out with what a Cricket SA release described only as “an injury while practising with the SA A side that will require immediate surgery”.