Heinrich Klaasen replaces Second in Proteas Test squad

18 August 2019 - 16:36 Telford Vice
SA wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen in action. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
London — Heinrich Klaasen has been given what might be called a Second chance — courtesy of Rudi.

Wicketkeeper-batter Klaasen played the most recent of his 23 white-ball games for SA’s men’s team in February‚ and was not involved in the World Cup.

But on Saturday he was called up for the Test series in India in October.

Klaasen replaces Rudi Second‚ who was ruled out with what a Cricket SA release described only as “an injury while practising with the SA A side that will require immediate surgery”.

“Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the SA A tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second’s place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series‚” the release quoted Cricket SA acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl as saying.

Second was one of three uncapped players named in the original Test squad‚ while Klaasen has yet to make his Test debut.

SA A will play five one-day matches and two four-day games against their Indian counterparts between August 29 and September 20.

The senior side take on India on September 15 in the first of three T20s‚ with the three-match Test series scheduled to end on October 23.

