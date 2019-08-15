Sport / Cricket

Nkwe keen to be permanent Proteas team director

'As a player, it's something you dream of achieving,' he says

15 August 2019 - 17:49 Khanyiso Tshwaku
South Africa's Cricket team Interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe gives a press conference at Cricket South Africa Head office in Johannesburg, on August 15, 2019. Picture: CHRISTIAAN KOTZE / AFP
Enoch Nkwe will throw his name in the hat when the search for a permanent Proteas team director begins.

Nkwe occupies the position on an interim basis and will be with the Proteas for September’s Test and T20 tour of India.

“I’ll definitely throw my name in the hat. Yes there’s a process that needs to be followed and I’ll have to apply.

“Hopefully I get the opportunity to lead my country on a permanent basis‚” Nkwe said. “How do you say no to a national call-up?

“As a player‚ it’s something you dream of achieving, and as a coach‚ you want to lead your country in some sort of capacity.

“When this opportunity came‚ I couldn’t say no.

“If I really felt that I wasn’t ready for this opportunity‚ I would’ve said no,” Nkwe said.

Nkwe won three trophies with the Highveld Lions (Franchise T20 Challenge and Four-Day Franchise Series) and the Jozi Stars (Mzansi Super League).

The Lions‚ though‚ will have to start their Four-Day Championship title defence without their coach as SA will already be playing India in the three-Test series.

The local four-day red-ball tournament starts on October 7.

Cricket SA’s acting director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, said their stance on exploring leadership options for their shorter formats has not changed‚ even though current Test captain Faf du Plessis reportedly said that he is still the T20 captain.

Van Zyl‚ who will also be acting as the chief selector alongside Nkwe‚ Du Plessis (Tests only) and Quinton de Kock (T20s only)‚ said they are close to finding Nkwe’s temporary assistants.

“The coaching staff will be on an interim position based on Enoch’s position," Van Zyl said.

“He needs be comfortable with the coaching staff that he’ll be taking to India and we need to be sure the coaching staff are going to support him.

“We’ll announce the group as soon as we’ve confirmed.

“We have one or two guys that haven’t taken up the opportunity so we’re still looking. Enoch‚ though‚ has clear thoughts on what he wants and who he wants‚” Van Zyl said.

“We are looking for options in white ball cricket going forward. We don’t know whether Faf will be around until 2023.

“We need to look at that, and nothing has changed from that perspective,” he said.

