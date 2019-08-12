Sport / Cricket

England pace star Archer throws down gauntlet to Aussie batsmen

Australian coach Langer says his batters will be organised in their minds

12 August 2019 - 18:31 Agency Staff
England's Jofra Archer during nets at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 12, 2019. Picture: PAUL CHILDS / REUTERS
England's Jofra Archer during nets at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 12, 2019. Picture: PAUL CHILDS / REUTERS

London — England pace bowler Jofra Archer warned the Australian batsmen on Monday that he is not just a one-day cricketer and said he will try to “work miracles” if he faces them at Lord’s in the Ashes this week.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born seamer, who starred for his adopted country in their World Cup triumph, missed the first Test defeat at Edgbaston because of a side strain. But, with James Anderson ruled out with a calf injury, Archer is now in line to to play in the second Test which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Archer proved his fitness playing for Sussex in a 2nd XI match against Glucestershire during which he took 6/27 in the first innings and then scored 108. He said the Australians would be fooling themselves if they thought he would offer rich pickings on his Test debut.

“I’ve played a lot more red-ball cricket and it’s my preferred format,” he said at a media conference on Monday. “If you don’t have a good 10 overs [in white-ball cricket] that’s it. You’ve got to wait for the next game, but you’ve ample chances in Test cricket.

“I’m more ready than I’ve ever been. I bowled 50 overs in one game for Sussex and am the one usually bowling at the end. Test cricket is pretty much the same as first-class. Know what your strengths are and stick to them.”

Archer, whose father Frank is British, became eligible to play for England under the three-year residency rule earlier n 2019. He said Lord’s brought back happy memories of England’s victory over New Zealand in a thrilling World Cup final in July during which Archer was entrusted with bowling the Super Over which clinched the trophy.

“The first one [appearance] is always special, and [to be] at Lord’s where we had recent success will be comforting as well,” said Archer. “It’s a good ground to come back to, and hopefully keep our winning ways here. I’ll try and work miracles but I can only give my best.”

Australia coach Justin Langer said his batsmen would hopefully be able to weather the storm from his first spell and then score freely in his later sessions.

“Hopefully our guys have got the answers whatever he [Archer] dishes up for us,” Langer said at his media conference. “Most of our guys have seen him in white-ball cricket. It’s up to the individuals, not so much our game plan against him.

“Our batters will be organised in their minds how they are going to face him, and the rest of England’s attack. It’s the same for everyone in Test cricket, get them into their second, third and fourth spells.” 

AFP

