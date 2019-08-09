Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple Test match century, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests.

Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.

He followed record-breaking fast bowler Steyn who on Monday said he was retiring from Test cricket, although he remains available for international white-ball cricket.

"They will be missed, they are two greats of SA cricket," former international teammate AB de Villiers told Sky Sports.

"It's a big surprise about Hashim. I watched him grow into one of the world's great players."

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla overcame a shaky start in international cricket, during which his technique was criticised, to become one of SA's all-time leading batsmen.

He hit 55 centuries in a 15-year international career, including SA's highest Test score of 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

Amla scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.

He also made 1,277 runs in 44 Twenty20 internationals at an average of 33.60.

He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in one-day internationals. His Test tally included four double centuries.

Amla said he thanked "the fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together".

Amla made his Test debut against India in Calcutta in 2004/05, scoring 24 and 2.

In the same season he played in two matches of SA's home series against England but was dropped after scoring only 36 runs in four innings.

Some critics believed that his backlift, which took his bat out at an angle of close to 45 degrees, was a flaw which would prevent him from having a successful international career.

He modified his technique, although still retaining a distinctive loop in his backlift, and returned to Test cricket 15 months later with his first century, 149 against New Zealand.

He became an ever-present in the SA team.

His early struggles were recalled in a tweet by former team-mate AB de Villiers.