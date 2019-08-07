Sport / Cricket

Arthur ‘disappointed and hurt’ after Pakistan axe

Axed cricket coach may not be out of a job for long as he is linked to England post

07 August 2019 - 15:40 Agency Staff
Pakistan's cricket coach Mickey Arthur attends a press conference at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP
Karachi — Mickey Arthur says he is “disappointed and hurt” after being axed as Pakistan national cricket team coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semifinals.

“I am extremely disappointed and hurt,” the South African said shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced his departure on Wednesday. “I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Arthur’s contract expired after July’s World Cup, won by hosts England, and he had asked for a two-year extension. But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his coaching staff, including assistants Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood, were all out.

“PCB will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden,” the board said in a statement.

Pakistan’s new coaching staff will be appointed after a four-member committee assesses the team’s performance at the World Cup, it said.

Reports say Arthur is on the shortlist of names for the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the Ashes Test series.

Pakistan lost heavily to archrivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off. They scored 11 points and were unlucky to be pipped to the semifinals by New Zealand — who also had 11 points — on net run-rate.

The PCB committee, which includes former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and which met on Friday, was unanimous in calling for new coaches.

“The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge,” Mani said. “The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach.”

The PCB said it would advertise the posts soon. Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings. Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

That win, Arthur said, “brought on a whole new team of young players”.

“We also became world No 1 in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement,” he said.

However, Pakistan have wilted in Tests in the past two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the UAE in 2017. In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the past two years. Under Arthur, they won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.

AFP

