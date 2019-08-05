Sport / Cricket

Dale Steyn hangs up his whites

SA fast bowler was one of the best, taking 439 wickets in 93 Tests

05 August 2019 - 18:29 Telford Vice
Dale Steyn celebrates the dismissal of India batsman Wriddhiman Saha during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Dale Steyn celebrates the dismissal of India batsman Wriddhiman Saha during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

London — An era in world cricket ended on Monday when Dale Steyn‚ unarguably the finest SA men’s fast bowler and arguably the best the game has yet seen‚ hung up his whites.

In 93 Tests‚ Steyn took 439 wickets — the SA record‚ which puts him eighth on the all-time list — at an average of 22.95‚ and rattled all who faced him with a flash of his cartoonly crazy eyes.

Steyn‚ 36‚ will no longer play red-ball cricket but remains available in the other formats.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much‚” Steyn was quoted as saying in a Cricket SA statement.

“In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally‚ physically‚ emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

“So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket‚ no one specific‚ because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."

Steyn has struggled with shoulder and heel injuries for much of the past four years. He has played in only a third of SA’s 36 Tests measured from the match against England at Kingsmead in December 2015 — when he broke his shoulder.

Steyn was shipped home from the recent World Cup without having played a match‚ also because of a shoulder problem.

“Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket‚” Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe was quoted as saying.

“From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain‚ Michael Vaughan‚ with a superb delivery‚ he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the SA attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations. More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters.

“We were saddened to hear of his decision‚ but it is one that management has to accept‚ and we thank him for his significant contribution to the sport and to the nation and wish him everything of the very best for the future.”

Mohammed Moosajee’s letter exposes rifts between SA team and administrators

National squad has no representative on Cricket SA’s exco
Sport
2 hours ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Aussies play with words, as long as ‘sandpaper’ isn’t one

At the same time the commentators get in on the act and have their say
Opinion
3 days ago

England paceman Jofra Archer misses out in opening Ashes Test

Seamer Chris Woakes retains his place after superb spell in Test against Ireland
Sport
5 days ago

Barmy Army warming up for Aussies in Edgbaston bearpit

Warner, Smith and Bancroft can expect some ‘special treatment’ from England fans
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Transylvanian bodyguard bowls out internet with technique

Sport / Cricket

More at stake at Thursday’s CSA meeting than coach’s job

Sport / Cricket

Australia vs England: five memorable Ashes series

Sport / Cricket

SA face toughest start to World Test Champs‚ says Faf

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.