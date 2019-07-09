Proteas brace for change after disastrous World Cup campaign

The Proteas’ disastrous World Cup campaign is expected to have a major influence on the composition of the squad that is to face England in a home series in February 2020.

All-rounder JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir have retired from ODIs and there is the possibility of long-time top-order batsman Hashim Amla also calling it a day to focus on Test cricket.

SA finished third from the bottom at the World Cup, and captain Faf du Plessis confirmed there would be about four to five changes in the team.

“There are two or three guys who are retiring and I have always found that after a World Cup there are probably four to five changes‚” he said.

“There will be about four to five new faces the next time the ODI team plays, because there is a need to look forward to the next four years and the planning of that.

“Within that you need some experienced players around the new ones‚ otherwise the learning period takes a lot longer and it can be a little tricky," said Du Plessis.

Some of the changes could see Du Plessis not captaining the side as he has made it clear he needs time to think about his plans.

“I have said that even if we win or lose the World Cup‚ I will sit down to rethink where I am going‚ my plans‚ my purpose‚ how long I see myself playing for SA.

“I also need to decide how long I need to continue playing‚ or do I see myself playing T20 leagues around the world‚” said Du Plessis.

“Those are the things I need to consider over the next while but I will have discussions with the right people about that.

“Right now I am sitting here with a lot of passion for the Proteas. I am still extremely motivated‚ I love captaining this team and that has been my purpose.”

He added that the team’s poor performances at the World Cup have left him hurt. “Time will heal everything and in two or three weeks I will be fresh again after having moved on from this disappointment and we will see what happens going forward.”