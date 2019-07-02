Poor World Cup not only fault of Proteas players

This World Cup was rescued from 10 days in cold storage by a single result – Sri Lanka’s remarkable victory over favourites hosts and favourites, England. Had that result gone according to form, the four semifinalists would have been settled with around 10 matches to go.

As it is, Wednesday’s encounter between England and New Zealand is another knockout match for Eoin Morgan’s team assuming Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Friday. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain deeply cynical about India’s meak capitulation to England in Birmingham on Monday when well set for a large run chase. It was a result that took Pakistan’s fate out of their own hands.

The only say SA can have in the tournament now is, possibly, to determine which team table-topping Australia play in their semifinal. First plays fourth, second plays third. It is the role of the court jester, irrelevant but for a cheap laugh.

For all the criticism and occasional nastiness which has been directed at Faf du Plessis and his players, the most unfair and spiteful has been that they did not care or try as hard as they might. It is nonsense. There is no shame in being beaten by a better team, and it is certainly no fault of the players if they were the wrong choice.

Four of the best were still playing at an intense level until two weeks before the tournament started. Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Imran Tahir were involved in the IPL final and Kagiso Rabada was only withdrawn from that league’s playoffs a few days earlier when his back was threatening to give up long-term.

All four had been promised an early exit by Cricket SA but the agreement between Cricket SA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their withdrawal was “forgotten”. Each player’s prolonged involvement until the end was worth in the region of $200k to Cricket SA.