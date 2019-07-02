Poor World Cup not only fault of Proteas players
Cricket SA scored having cricketers stay longer at Indian Premier League
This World Cup was rescued from 10 days in cold storage by a single result – Sri Lanka’s remarkable victory over favourites hosts and favourites, England. Had that result gone according to form, the four semifinalists would have been settled with around 10 matches to go.
As it is, Wednesday’s encounter between England and New Zealand is another knockout match for Eoin Morgan’s team assuming Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Friday. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain deeply cynical about India’s meak capitulation to England in Birmingham on Monday when well set for a large run chase. It was a result that took Pakistan’s fate out of their own hands.
The only say SA can have in the tournament now is, possibly, to determine which team table-topping Australia play in their semifinal. First plays fourth, second plays third. It is the role of the court jester, irrelevant but for a cheap laugh.
For all the criticism and occasional nastiness which has been directed at Faf du Plessis and his players, the most unfair and spiteful has been that they did not care or try as hard as they might. It is nonsense. There is no shame in being beaten by a better team, and it is certainly no fault of the players if they were the wrong choice.
Four of the best were still playing at an intense level until two weeks before the tournament started. Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Imran Tahir were involved in the IPL final and Kagiso Rabada was only withdrawn from that league’s playoffs a few days earlier when his back was threatening to give up long-term.
All four had been promised an early exit by Cricket SA but the agreement between Cricket SA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their withdrawal was “forgotten”. Each player’s prolonged involvement until the end was worth in the region of $200k to Cricket SA.
The big three flew straight from Chennai to Cape Town and attended a team function that evening. The following morning they were up at 6am for a team-building walk up Table Mountain. The level of their physical tiredness is irrelevant to the feeling that their wellbeing was not being prioritised for the most important event of their professional careers.
The men who now sit in judgment on their performances are the same men who chose not to honour their agreement to give them the rest that head coach Ottis Gibson deemed necessary for them to be in peak condition for the tournament.
It is worth noting that none of the four spoke publicly of their frustrations either before or during the tournament — for the sake of the team.
But what about the Indian team? They also played in the IPL. Yes, which is why the BCCI negotiated an extra week of rest and recuperation for its squad in England before the team played its game — against SA who were by then playing their third.
Of the remaining squad members, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy owed their selections as much to sentiment as form and they, like Lungi Ngidi and David Miller, were seriously lacking match fitness. Chris Morris wasn’t even on the reserve list a few days before the squad was selected but then played in seven out of eight games while Dwaine Pretorius sat on the sidelines for a month.
There were many reasons why Du Plessis encouraged his squad to play with relaxation and freedom, to concentrate simply on “doing their best” and not treat the World Cup as a life or death situation — an approach which has been disastrous in previous years.
If their employers weren’t prepared to go the extra (agreed) mile for them, the captain wasn’t about to let his players stand in the firing line of expectation alone.
As disappointing as SA’s performance has been, it has been inspiring to see some of the game’s biggest and brightest names rise to the occasion and perform at their best. Australia’s captain Aaron Finch and David Warner have been the most consistent and productive opening pair of any World Cup and lead the run-scoring chart with over 500 each.
Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer Shakib al Hasan heaped pressure upon himself by asking to bat at No 3 and has responded with 476 runs and two centuries to give his team a slim but still mathematical chance of reaching the semis. Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli complete the top six.
Man of the tournament four years ago, Mitchell Starc is seven wickets clear at the top of the bowlers’ table with 24 victims — he has been emphatically back to his best. The top six are all fast bowlers who have responded to the challenges of new ball and “death” bowling.
The only Protea who features anywhere on the performance charts at this tournament is Rabada with 241 dot balls, the fifth-most. It tells a story. Determined and disciplined, but lacking “edge”.