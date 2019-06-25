Sport / Cricket

WORLD CUP

Australia outclass England to cruise into Cricket World Cup semis

25 June 2019 - 23:16 Ed Osmond
Australia's Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and David Warner celebrate after beating England at Lord's cricket ground in London, the UK, June 25 2019. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Australia's Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and David Warner celebrate after beating England at Lord's cricket ground in London, the UK, June 25 2019. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

London — Australia crushed England by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday to reach the Cricket World Cup semifinals and leave the hosts in serious danger of failing to reach the last four.

Australia captain Aaron Finch made 100 to lead his team to a competitive but not imposing total of 285/7 before England slumped to 26/3 in reply.

Ben Stokes defied a calf injury to make 89 but the hosts never seriously threatened to get close to their target. Jason Behrendorff picked up five wickets as they were bowled out for 221 in the 45th over.

After being put into bat, Finch and David Warner (53) shared an opening partnership of 123, their fifth 50 stand in a row.

Australia’s sixth win in seven games took the defending champions into the semifinals, while England have now lost three matches and may need to beat India and New Zealand to make the last four.

Reuters

