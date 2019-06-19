Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza ready to give Aussies another shock

Nottingham — Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says his side’s astonishing win against Australia in 2005 will mean nothing as he plots another famous victory over the defending world champions on Thursday.

The Tigers produced one of the biggest upsets in cricket history when they defeated an Australia side featuring several alltime greats in an ODI in Cardiff.

It remains Bangladesh’s lone win in 21 ODIs against Australia.

Mashrafe set the tone at Sophia Gardens by having Adam Gilchrist lbw for a second-ball duck before Mohammad Ashraful hit a memorable hundred as the Tigers chased down a target of 250 to spark delirious scenes.

The skipper is the sole survivor from either side who will be in World Cup action at Trent Bridge on Thursday and is proud of the progress his side have made since that heady afternoon in the Welsh capital.

“It’s a really nice memory. I can tell you about everything we did on that particular day and night,” Mashrafe told reporters at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

“Obviously that Australia [in 2005] was very strong. It’s a long time, 14 years, and it was in this country,” added the 35-year-old seam bowler, a veteran of 213 ODIs. “It has changed a lot. I know a few players in our team who believe that they can beat anybody.

“Whatever we have done in the past is not going to help. It’s a new day, a new match. I hope the same will happen [on Thursday], but for that, we have to play hard and at our best.”

Bangladesh revived their bid to reach the semifinals by beating the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit his second successive century as the Tigers reached a target of 322 with seven wickets and more than eight overs to spare, lifting them to fifth on the table, two points behind fourthplaced India.

The top four teams from the 10-team round-robin phase qualify for the semifinals.

Shakib’s hundreds have underlined his status as one of the world’s leading all-rounders.

“Shakib is brilliant,” said Mashrafe. “Even when he started his career for Bangladesh, he’s been brilliant.

“He’s a very confident guy and hopefully he will keep going. I think we need to support him as well.

“We need to keep up with what Shakib is doing and the other guys have to step up. But if you look at it, the other boys have stepped up. So it’s not been a one-man army.”

● Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup was prematurely ended after the India opener was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a fractured thumb, the Indian cricket board said on Wednesday.

Dhawan was smacked on his thumb by a rising Pat Cummins delivery in the June 9 match against Australia but the lefthander batted through pain to hit a match-winning century at the Oval.

England has been a happy hunting ground for Dhawan and though fellow Delhi left-hander Rishabh Pant was flown in as cover, assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had said the opener was so “precious” that the team were ready to wait for him to recover.

Dhawan missed out on the match against New Zealand, which was washed out, and Pakistan, before the team finally gave up.

“Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand,” the board said.

“Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of the World Cup.”

In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul, originally picked to play at No 4, joined Rohit Sharma in a 136-run opening stand in their victory against Pakistan.

“We’ve written to [the International Cricket Council] and requested for Rishabh Pant as replacement,” team manager Sunil Subramaniam said.

An emotional Dhawan posted a video on Twitter and expressed his disappointment.

“I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19,” the 33-year-old wrote. “Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation.”