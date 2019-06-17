Birmingham — A hardness hides inside the apparent softness of Andile Phehlukwayo’s slow smile and good manners. So do not take him at his disarmingly modest word when he says‚ like he did on Saturday‚ “I’m just trying to contribute to the team.”

He is‚ and how. Not once in the three World Cup matches in which Phehlukwayo has bowled has he gone wicketless‚ nor conceded a run a ball. His economy rate for the tournament‚ 4.46‚ is SA’s best.

Three of his four innings have put decent chunks of runs in the bank — most recently against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday‚ when the first wicket fell with SA 23 runs away from winning for the first time in five attempts.

Phehlukwayo came in as an unlikely No3 to biff an unbeaten 17 off as many deliveries. He ended the match with a six that arched over long-on and kept going through the trees that ring the ground and no doubt ended up in the Taff River. That followed his 2/18 from eight overs‚ which put him on six wickets for the tournament.

Phehlukwayo’s batting is all about statement strokes like that‚ but his bowling — a motion potion of slower balls‚ cutters‚ knuckleballs and plain old seam-up — is subtlety at a sneaky pace. He is the seam whisperer.

“Most teams will try and target me‚” he said. “It’s a matter of putting pressure on myself‚ trying to execute‚ presenting the seam and hopefully — if the wicket assists me like it did today — I can pick up wickets for nothing.”

It helps that he has found an extra dash of speed to go with his trickiness.

“I’ve been looking for that for quite a while; trying to bend the back a little bit. But I’m probably going to be on the massage bed in a little while. It’s something I have been working on with Ottis [Gibson] — trying to hit the deck on a fuller length.

“It comes from my action and putting a bigger effort into trying to bowl the ball in a good area and at a fuller length. I’d be lying to you if I said I grew up like that. I used to be quicker when I was younger‚ even if no-one believes me now.”

Faf du Plessis might believe him: “I feel like he’s picked up a yard. He’s not quick obviously‚ but he’s definitely bowling — not floating. There’s more intensity when he hits the crease and the pitch. If he can hit that same spot [consistently] and use his short ball every now and then‚ he’s an effective bowler.”