Dale Steyn calamity just the latest to hit SA at World Cup

Southampton — The way Dale Steyn hugged his teammates on the Rose Bowl’s windswept outfield during training on Tuesday, clearly something was up.

Even in these times of flamboyant brotherly love, when men seem to have forgotten how to shake hands and get on with it, the warmth of affection in the exchanges was striking.

And, a while later, it was revealed why. Steyn’s World Cup was over. Not that it had begun.

He was, by Faf du Plessis’s admission, “60% fit” when SA announced their squad on April 18.

A dash to the Indian Premier League (IPL) to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile had resulted in a shoulder injury. Where have we heard that before?

Steyn has not bowled in anger since April 21. He missed both of SA’s warm-up games and the matches against England and Bangladesh.

“I’ll be fine,” he had said, informally, in Bristol on May 26, while bowling off eight paces in the indoor nets after the warm-up against West Indies had been washed out.

He is not fine. He is on his way home.

“He needs love at the moment,” Du Plessis said on Monday. “He was bowling unbelievably well in the lead-up to this tournament and at the IPL he was at his best. Unfortunately, it happened in the IPL in the two games that he played there.

“If he didn’t get picked to go to the IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now?

“We can’t control that. So it is important that we are there for him because I know he’s been trying hard to make sure he is ready to try and make an impact on what will be his last World Cup.”