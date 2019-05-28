“We know that he’s close and he’s getting closer every day‚ and we’ll give him as much time as we can to get ready.

“We’re hoping that‚ if not by Sunday [when SA play Bangladesh‚ also at the Oval]‚ then by the time we play India [in Southampton on Wednesday].”

Any thoughts of calling for reinforcements from home?

“We think he’s going to be OK‚ so we’re not thinking of a replacement just yet. Having said that‚ there are three or four guys working in our high performance centre to get themselves ready in case anything happens.”

Steyn is the only member of SA’s squad who didn’t play in either of their two warm-up games‚ against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Friday and West Indies in Bristol on Sunday.

The latter game was washed out before the bowlers could have a go‚ but Lungi Ngidi was close to unplayable in Cardiff for his return of 2/12 from six overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo cleaned up the Lankans middle order good and proper to take 4/36 from seven.

So‚ as Gibson said‚ SA have options although they will hope Chris Morris‚ who went wicketless in four overs that cost 31‚ finds some consistency.

Gibson was also asked about another fast bowler: England’s Jofra Archer‚ who like SA’s coach — who has had two stints as England’s bowling coach — was born and raised in Barbados.

What‚ a nice man from the English media wanted to know‚ would Archer bring to England’s attack?

Gibson smiled‚ and said: “Did you ask ‘Trev’ [England coach Trevor Bayliss] that question?

“What he brings? I don’t know what he brings. I’m not in there anymore. He’s fresh and he’s obviously talented and he’s got a lot of pace and he’s from Barbados‚ so I’m glad that they picked him.

“He’s a very good kid. I’ve known him from Barbados when he was a youngster growing up there.

“So I’m really pleased for him. He’s got a lot of talent‚ so he’s bringing that. He’s bringing pace; he bowls quickly. And he’s a match winner.

“So hopefully he won’t have much of a say in this game‚ but then he’ll have a really good tournament once this game is over.”

Well played‚ Gibbo.