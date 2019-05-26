Sport / Cricket

Amla shines in washed-out Proteas, Windies warm-up

26 May 2019 - 19:34 Mark Gleeson
Quinton De Kock (left) and Hashim Amla walk off as play is delayed by rain during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies in Bristol, England, May 26 2019. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
Quinton De Kock (left) and Hashim Amla walk off as play is delayed by rain during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies in Bristol, England, May 26 2019. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES

Bristol — SA made a confident start before their final World Cup warm-up against the West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday was washed out by rain.

Hashim Amla hit a confidence-boosting 51 runs and Quinton de Kock contributed 37 off 30 balls as the Proteas reached 95 without loss off 12.4 overs before the wet conditions put pay to any further play.

The opening batsmen had to come out on three separate occasions before the match was abandoned. They scored 55 before the first rain interruption, returned for just seven balls after a 45-minute break and then remained in the changing room for the next three and a half hours, with the contest reduced to 31 overs-a-side.

The West Indies have another warm-up game scheduled at Bristol against New Zealand on Tuesday.

SA’s next outing will be against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday in the opening game of the World Cup.

Another  warm-up match, between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Cardiff was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Bangladesh play one more warm-up game against India on Tuesday while Pakistan have no more warm-ups, kicking off their World Cup campaign against West Indies on Friday at Trent Bridge. 

Reuters

