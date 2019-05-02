Sport / Cricket

Aaron Finch tips fired-up David Warner to dominate the World Cup

02 May 2019
David Warner. REUTERS
David Warner. REUTERS

Sydney — Australia captain Aaron Finch believes David Warner will enter the 2019  World Cup desperate to prove himself as the disgraced batsman prepares to rejoin his teammates after a ball-tampering ban.

Warner has been in red-hot form in the India Premier League after completing a 12-month suspension for cheating, averaging 69.20 in 12 innings, including a century and eight half-centuries.

Finch expected the fiery batsman to also dominate on the international stage, providing a huge boost for Australia as the reigning champions chase a sixth World Cup trophy.

“He’s coming back with a huge hunger, not just to perform well for his franchise, but to dominate international cricket again,” Finch told Melbourne commercial radio on Wednesday.

“When you have your dream taken away from you for 12 months, I can imagine there’s something inside you that burns really strongly.”

Finch said the ban, imposed after Warner masterminded the sandpaper scandal in Cape Town in 2018, had given the 32-year-old a chance to refresh his game.

“He’s a super player, we know how destructive he can be,” he said. “I think having time off to spend with his family and get away from the game was important.”

Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also banned over the cheating scandal, will officially rejoin the Australian squad for the first time at a training camp in Brisbane on Friday.

Finch did not expect any problems re-integrating them into the team, even though the former captain and his deputy will have to defer to a new leadership team. He said he would consult the pair about on-field tactics.

“I’ll be using them as much as I can tactically because they’ve both captained a lot of cricket and are very good captains on the field,” he said. “It would be really naive of me not to lean on them.”

Finch also revealed he feared for his own spot in the team after a recent barren run, although he believed he had now returned to form.

“In the back of your mind you’re thinking, ‘gee, the World Cup isn’t far away, as a captain I could be left out of the squad’,” he said. “Then you start putting unrealistic pressure on yourself to perform.”

Finch had an unsuccessful spell in the Test side in 2018, averaging 27.80 in five matches, and conceded that at 32 his career in the long-form game was over.

“My chances to play Test cricket again have probably slipped away,” he said. “I’m still very grateful for the opportunity. I’m OK with that because I gave it everything I could.”

Alex Hales withdrawn from England World Cup squad

Batsman had been included in preliminary 15-man squad before it emerged last week that he had been sanctioned under the ECB’s disciplinary policy for ...
Sport
3 days ago

David Warner hits unbeaten 100 to boost his return after ball-tampering scandal

Australian at the top of Indian Premier League batting charts
Sport
1 month ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Fascinating time for Aussies with the return of prodigal pair Steve Smith and David Warner

Back in the squad after serving a 12-month ban for ball tampering, the players dealt with the setback differently — and separately
Opinion
1 month ago

Mark Boucher joins call for inclusion of Aiden Markram in World Cup squad

The opener has been in scintillating in the Momentum One Day Cup, scoring 542 runs in five innings
Sport
4 weeks ago

Amla keeps selectors on their toes

Former selection convenor Andrew Hudson says the batsman should be in the World Cup squad to be named next week
Sport
3 weeks ago

