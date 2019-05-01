Lions outplay Dophins to book a T20 home final

After winning the toss and sending the visitors in to bat first‚ the decision looked to be backfiring as the Dolphins raced to an opening partnership of 54 between openers Vaughn van Jaarsveld (47 off 34 balls) and Morne van Wyk (32 off 23 balls).

But the Lions got the breakthrough they so much needed when Van Wyk was first to depart at the start of the seventh over as Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton combined brilliantly to run him out.

Wiaan Mulder then got in on the act shortly after when he got rid of Cody Chetty (6 off four balls).

Khaya Zondo was next to depart after scoring just four from seven balls to leave the Dolphins at 73/5 at the halfway mark — a good position from which to launch an assault for a competitive total.

But the Dolphins lost their way and their wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs to allow the Lions to wrestle the match back in their favour.

Then 94 for four became 101 for five and quickly worsened to 105 for six for the visitors as the Lions played some incredible cricket.

Dwaine Pretorius struck in his first over to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (10 off eight balls) and was also responsible for the departure of Sibonelo Makhanya (three off four balls) as the Dolphins’ middle order crumbled and failed to accelerate the innings.