London — You might not think SA have much in common with Australia in World Cup terms‚ but they do this time.

Famously‚ the Aussies have won five of the 11 tournaments yet held. Infamously‚ SA have yet to break their duck — despite turning up with one of the strongest squads more often than not.

But both of them will turn up in England in May without a back-up wicketkeeper.

Quinton de Kock is the only specialist stumper in SA’s squad‚ as is Alex Carey in Australia’s.

And that’s worrying Ian Healy‚ who told Fox Sports: “I still worry about a warm-up incident‚ if Carey goes down in warm-ups or in the first 10 overs….”

Healy had hoped Peter Handscomb‚ who has been behind the stumps in 94 of his 375 games going back to his under-17 days‚ would be in the squad and be able to serve as Carey’s understudy.

But despite scoring a century and three half-centuries in his 12 ODIs in 2019‚ Handscomb lost out on a place in the squad to Steve Smith‚ who has returned from his ball-tampering ban.

“I thought that back-up role was going to be good for [Handscomb] at the World Cup‚” Healy‚ Australia’s keeper in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs in the 1980s and 1990s‚ said.

“He’s very capable of doing it in the one-day game, as we’ve seen for Victoria. I had him in my World Cup squad as a batsman and someone who could do the keeping job if there was a warm-up accident or something like that.

“I would have had a bit of wicketkeeping back-up in the 15.”

Australia’s answer to all that is that their A side will tour England during the World Cup.

That squad includes Handscomb as well as Matthew Wade and Tim Paine — wicketkeepers all.

SA are both ahead and behind the Australians in their back-up wicketkeeping policy.

They do not have a mini-squad of keepers down the road on an A tour. But they have‚ at Faf du Plessis’s suggestion‚ put their faith in David Miller to step into the breach should anything untoward happen to De Kock.

Miller‚ a supremely athletic and skilled fielder‚ has started innings in the big gloves and small pads in eight games at senior level. But that is eight games out of his total of 615: 1.3%.

So it is a good thing Miller took over from De Kock for the last eight balls of the Sri Lanka innings in the second one-day international in Centurion in March — and showed some chops by smartly whipping off the bails when Imran Tahir’s leg break beat Vishwa Fernando‚ who had his foot safely behind the crease.

Miller was the designated wicketkeeper in the first T20 against the Lankans at Newlands two weeks later‚ and made it count with a catch and stumping. And‚ significantly‚ not conceding any byes.

Of the nine 2019 World Cup squads that have been named‚ SA‚ Australia‚ Pakistan and Afghanistan will go to England without another keeping option.