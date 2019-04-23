Sport / Cricket

Australia’s Ashton Turner notches up five ducks in-a-row in T20

He extended his horrific run for his IPL side Rajasthan Royals after getting out for nought to Delhi Capitals paceman Ishant Sharma on Monday

23 April 2019 - 14:30 Agency Staff
Ashton Turner. File photo: PRAKASH SINGH
Ashton Turner. File photo: PRAKASH SINGH

New Delhi — Australia’s Ashton Turner has notched up five ducks in-a-row in Twenty20 cricket — including three in the Indian Premier League (IPL)  — entering the record books for the dubious distinction.

Turner, who missed out on Australia’s World Cup squad announced last week, extended his horrific run for his IPL side Rajasthan Royals after getting out for nought to Delhi Capitals paceman Ishant Sharma on Monday.

It was the 26-year-old’s third consecutive golden duck — meaning out first ball — since being picked by Rajasthan for $72,000 in the December auctions.

The tall right-handed batsman was caught at extra cover after being deceived on a slower delivery by Sharma in a match that Rajasthan lost by six wickets. Turner was trapped lbw by Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in his team’s game on Sunday.

He fell to Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin on his IPL debut last week after mistiming a hit to long off. His two previous ducks came in the first T20 against India in Visakhapatnam in late February and for the Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on February 9.

The middle-order batsman rose to prominence with his match-winning 84 in a one-day international against India in March, and was lauded for his finishing prowess. 

AFP

