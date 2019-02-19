Dananjaya returns to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day series against SA

Reinvented mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya will return to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series against SA after being cleared by the ICC of an illegal action.

The five-match series starts in Johannesburg on March 3 and Dananjaya was named in the tourists’ squad of 17 players on Tuesday.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling due to a suspect action following Sri Lanka’s first Test against England in Galle in November 2018.

He was reported by the match officials and banned by an independent committee that ruled the action illegal.

The 25-year-old spent time remodelling his action and was cleared to carry on playing on Tuesday.

“Following remedial work and reassessment‚ the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal and he can resume bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said.

Dananjaya has been successful in all formats of the game for Sri Lanka having taken 27 wickets in only five Tests‚ 46 wickets in 30 ODIs and 14 wickets in 16 T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka also named three uncapped players in their squad for SA. Right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando‚ who is in the country with the Test squad‚ was among the new players, with seamer Kamindu Mendis and allrounder Priyamal Perera.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain)‚ Niroshan Dikwella (vice-captain)‚ Avishka Fernando‚ Upul Tharanga‚ Kusal Janith Perera‚ Kusal Mendis‚ Dhananjaya de Silva‚ Thisara Perera‚ Akila Dananjaya‚ Angelo Perera‚ Oshada Fernando‚ Kamindu Mendis‚ Priyamal Perera‚ Isuru Udana‚ Vishwa Fernando‚ Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

The ODI schedule is: