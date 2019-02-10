New Zealand survive tight close to claim India T20 series

Colin Munro’s explosive 72 set New Zealand up for victory with a four-run win over India in a cliff-hanger finish to Sunday’s Twenty20 match in Hamilton, handing the hosts a 2-1 series victory.

India looked to be on the ropes when they needed 47 off the last three overs.

Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya together plundered 32 off overs 18 and 19 but Tim Southee restricted the duo to 11 in the 20th.

New Zealand, sent into bat, made 212/4 with India 208/6 at the close. The morale-boosting victory for New Zealand came after being whipped 4-1 by India in the earlier one-day international series.

It was also a vital knock from Munro, whose position in the New Zealand side ahead of the World Cup had been in question after a string of failures in the ODI and Twenty20 matches against India.

Munro charged down the track to smack Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the rope with the first ball he faced to kick off a flying partnership with Tim Seifert. The pair raced to 80 in the eighth over when the lightning hands of MS Dhoni had Seifert stumped by a hair’s breadth for 43.