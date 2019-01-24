‘Without Rassie it could have been really tough’

Andile Phehlukwayo may have earned man of the match plaudits for Tuesday’s five-wicket win against Pakistan but such is his team spirit that he also acknowledged Rassie van der Dussen’s role in the tense chase.

Phehlukwayo calmed his batting nerves to compile a cool unbeaten 69 alongside the 4/22 that ensured Pakistan scored 203 on a difficult surface.

He also took two early catches that got rid of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. The two catches were significant as Imam and Babar played a huge role in Pakistan’s first ODI win in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Van der Dussen’s role was immense as he absorbed the early pressure from Shaheen Afridi and batted sensibly to see off the threat posed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan‚ who took two wickets in his first over.

Van der Dussen played his second consecutive ODI and his unbeaten 80 stabilised the innings from perilous depths of 29/3 and 80/5.

Phehlukwayo and Van der Dussen shared in a Kingsmead record stand of 127 runs for the sixth wicket that only helped the Proteas square the series‚ but keeps interest in a five-match sojourn that has more meaning than just results.

World Cup places are up for grabs and the eight remaining ODIs provide the platform for the positional race.