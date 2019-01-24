Pakistan’s wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed could find himself in hot water over a chirp he directed at Andile Phehlukwayo in Tuesday’s second ODI at Kingsmead.

During the 37th over of SA’s chase of 203‚ Ahmed was heard saying over the broadcast stump mics: “Abey kaale‚ teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kyaparwa keaaye haiaaj?”.

Translated literally‚ it means: “Hey black guy‚ where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said although the team did not lodge a complaint, match referee Ranjan Madugalle has taken up the matter.

Australian Paul Reiffel and South African Bongani Jele were the on-field umpires, while West Indian Gregory Brathwaite was the third umpire.

They‚ with the match referee‚ can lodge a complaint.

As it is not a usual charge, certain procedures have to be followed, Moosajee said.

“The team hasn’t laid a complaint but the match referee has opened up the procedure to start to investigate the incident‚” Moosajee said

Ahmed’s comments are covered by the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC’s anti-racism code.

If Ahmed is found guilty‚ he faces the imposition of four to eight suspension points. If he receives four suspension points he will miss four ODIs/T20s or two Tests.

Ahmed will also have to undergo a programme of educat io n and counselling designed to promote understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence he committed should he be found guilty.