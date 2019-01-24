Sport / Cricket

Australian captain Tim Paine wants to bounce Sri Lanka out

24 January 2019 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Tim Paine. Picture: REUTERS
Brisbane — Sri Lanka should prepare themselves for a bouncer barrage when the first day-night Test gets under way in Brisbane this week, Australian captain Tim Paine said on Wednesday.

Australia’s much-vaunted pace attack had not used the bouncer effectively in their recent series loss to India, he said.

The Australians went into the Test series against India boasting one of the most formidable pace attacks in world cricket, but Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were comprehensively outbowled by their Indian counterparts.

To make matters worse, the three pacemen failed to get a single lbw decision as India claimed a historic series win.

Paine said that while praise should go to the Indian batsmen, his bowlers will be better prepared when the day-night Test against Sri Lanka begins on Thursday.

“India batted really well,” Paine conceded. “Subcontinent players, when the wickets are good, like the ball being bowled at their stumps and they don’t miss too many when they’re in the form some of those guys were in.”

The Australian skipper said the bowling attack, which has lost Hazlewood to injury, would have to improve on the lively Gabba wicket.

“I would have liked to have been hitting the stumps a little bit more than we were and that’s been spoken about,” he said.

“But I also felt we didn’t use the bouncer as much in that series as we would have liked.

“Sometimes when you use the bouncer a couple of times an over, when you do pitch it up it’s a bit more effective.”

He said the Australian team is now squarely focused on the Sri Lankans.

“We want to be scoring hundreds, but most of all we want to win the series,” he said.

The Australians are in line to give Test debuts to batsmen Kurtis Patterson and Will Pucovski, and to fast bowler Jhye Richardson who could take Hazlewood’s place.

NEIL MANTHORP: Traditional mind-set may have cost SA the first ODI

A cricket playing career is not long and when somebody offers you the equivalent of a season’s salary for one month’s work it is a player’s duty to ...
Opinion
2 days ago

India salutes Mahendra Singh Dhoni for securing win in Australia

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman rolls back the years to secure a win against Australia with four balls to spare
Sport
7 days ago

Skipper Tim Paine relieved as Australia secure first win since ‘sandpapergate’

Paine welcomes finally being able to put a dark period in Australian cricket behind them
Sport
1 month ago

