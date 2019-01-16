Kohli on fire as India level series in blistering Adelaide

Virat Kohli smashed his 39th one-day international (ODI) century as India claimed a dramatic six-wicket victory over Australia at a sweltering Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Skipper Kohli contributed 104 of his side’s runs as they successfully chased down their victory target of 299 for the loss of four wickets to send the series into a decider on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni, clearly suffering in the heat, smashed a huge six to bring the scores level and reach his half century before scoring the winning run with four balls to spare.

“Very pleased,” Kohli said. “It was a really tough day. MS in the end was tired as well. We need a good day’s rest, a good day’s travel and then we’ll recuperate and get ready for the MCG.”

Shaun Marsh had earlier scored a sparkling 131, his second century in three outings in the format, to drive the hosts to 298/9 in their 50 overs in the heat of the afternoon when temperatures soared above 40°C.

Kohli took over under the lights on what remained a

muggy evening and took his century off 108 balls after taking two runs to square leg to reach the milestone. In all, he hit five fours and two sixes in his 112-ball innings but left disappointed after smacking a Jhye Richardson delivery straight to Glenn Maxwell on the deep mid-wicket boundary in the 44th over.