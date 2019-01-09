Respected cricketer Albie Morkel calls it a day

Former SA international all-rounder Albie Morkel has retired from all forms of cricket, ending a two-decade career that earned him a reputation as a clean striker of the ball and a bowler full of guile.

The 37-year-old, the older brother of fast bowler Morné Morkel, played a single Test, 58 ODIs and 50 Twenty20 matches for SA over 11 years, having more influence with bat than ball as a “finisher” at the end of limited-overs innings.

“Time has run out for me on the cricket field,” Morkel said on Wednesday, adding that “new opportunities” are awaiting him.

Morkel was one of the top buys at the inaugural Indian Premier League auction when he went to the Chennai Super Kings for $675,000 in 2008, and later played for Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He also had spells in English county cricket with Derbyshire, Durham and Somerset.

Reuters