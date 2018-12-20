Heat’s Harris belts 42-ball century in Big Bash tie

Brisbane — Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris on Wednesday plundered the fastest century in Australia’s women’s Twenty20 Big Bash League, needing just 42 balls to reach three figures.

In doing so she became one of the quickest women to make 100. The West Indies’ Deandra Dottin holds the record in internationals, smashing a century off only 38 balls against SA in 2010.

Harris’s epic unbeaten 101 helped her team beat the Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane, smashing five sixes and 13 fours.

They needed just one run for victory when Harris was on 95. After several swings and misses, she finally connected and whacked a huge six to ensure the win and to write her name in the history books.

She also becomes the first batter in Big Bash League history to notch two tons following her 103 against the Sixers in 2015.

The previous fastest century in the league was by Ashleigh Gardner, who took 47 deliveries to reach the mark in 2017.

