Aussie bowlers close in on win in second Test

Perth — Australia need five wickets in the second Test to secure a series-levelling victory with India’s daunting run chase on a menacing pitch teetering at stumps on day four on Monday.

Chasing 287 runs after bowling out Australia’s second innings for 243, India reached the close at 112/5 with Hanuma Vihari 24 not out and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on nine.

Struggling on the Perth Stadium pitch marked by widening cracks, India made a poor start losing the key wickets of Lokesh Rahul for a fourth-ball duck and Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s first Test hero in Adelaide, for four.

India’s faint hopes rested on captain Virat Kohli who counter-attacked with several flowing drives in reminiscent fashion to his masterful first innings of 123.

Kohli combined with opener Murali Vijay to stabilise India before he edged a straight Nathan Lyon delivery to Usman Khawaja at slip for 17, sparking scenes of jubilation from the Australian players.

The off-spinner claimed the India talisman for a record seventh time, the most by a bowler, and in his next over bowled Vijay for 20 off an inside edge.

Lyon continued his stranglehold over India, troubling the batsmen by targeting the expansive rough patches.

Ajinkya Rahane played his strokes and combined well with Vihari before the India vice-captain fell just before stumps, slashing a Josh Hazlewood delivery straight to point for 30.

The bowling onslaught has Australia on the cusp of snapping a barren six-Test run without a win and providing skipper Tim Paine with his first triumph as captain. Australia’s bowlers regained firm control of the match after their batsmen had crumbled against Mohammed Shami in the middle session.

After a wicketless morning session, India came alive through blistering short-pitched bowling from Shami, who made the ball steeple off the wicket to finish with a career-best 6/56.

Australia spectacularly lost four wickets for six runs starting with Paine (37) falling to a vicious short ball from Shami, which spat off the pitch hitting the glove and ballooned to slip.

Shami was on a hat-trick when he had Aaron Finch caught behind in a fleeting resumption for the opener.

Finch retired hurt on day three on 25 after being struck on the glove by a searing short ball from Shami but X-rays cleared him of serious injury to his right index finger.

Shami was denied the hat-trick, but soon claimed his fifth wicket with another menacing bouncer that caught Khawaja’s glove to be caught behind for 72.

Australia’s lead was 250 before Hazlewood (17 not out) and Mitchell Starc (14) added 36 runs for the last wicket.

The pyrotechnics contrasted a sedate morning session dominated by Australia, who grabbed control of a fluctuating match with Khawaja and Paine batting through to lunch. Reuters