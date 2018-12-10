Mzansi Super League final extravaganza for Mother City

The final of the inaugural Mzansi Super League extravaganza will be played at Newlands in Cape Town after second-placed Jozi Stars were beaten at home by Paarl Rocks in a thrilling match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis and Grant Thompson scored sparkling half centuries for Paarl Rocks to steer the side to a win over Jozi Stars, boosting their hopes of clinching a playoff spot.

Du Plessis (61 off 34) and Thompson (71 off 55 balls not out) put on a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership of more than 100 runs that laid the foundation for a successful run chase after the Stars could only make 170/6 in their 20 overs.

The Rocks won by six wickets with six balls to spare as they posted 172/4 to leave the Stars in second place on 24 points after nine matches.

The result means leaders Cape Town Blitz‚ who are six points ahead of the Stars with one pool match to play‚ have an unassailable lead on 30 points and will host the final even though they lost by six wickets to Durban Heat at Newlands in Sunday’s late game.