India close to winning Aussie Test

10 December 2018 - 05:05 Ian Ransom
India captain Virat Kohli and Rivichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Marcus Harris at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 7 2018. Picture: AAP/DAVID MARIUZ/REUERS
India captain Virat Kohli and Rivichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Marcus Harris at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 7 2018. Picture: AAP/DAVID MARIUZ/REUERS

Adelaide — Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia’s top order and bring India within six wickets of victory on day four of the series-opening Test on Sunday.

Shaun Marsh (31 not out) and Travis Head (11 not out) were left clinging to their wickets after nudging Australia to 104/4 at stumps, after a nerve-jangling final hour at Adelaide Oval.

Australia were 219 runs short of their victory target of 323 and will need to defy history to chase down the total.

The highest successful run chase at Adelaide Oval was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315/6 to beat England.

"We still believe we can win this," said Australia spinner Nathan Lyon who took 6/122 to help restrict India to 307 in their second innings.

India have never won a series-opening Test in Australia, but its bowlers set up the platform to change that.

Reuters

