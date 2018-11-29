Proteas Test opener Dean Elgar displayed his limited-overs credentials by helping the Tshwane Spartans to a four-wicket win over the Jozi Stars in their Mzansi Super League (MSL) encounter at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Elgar‚ who has only played eight one-day internationals (ODIs) and is yet to feature in an international T20 match for the Proteas‚ scored an elegant knock of 79 off 52 balls, which included five boundaries and four maximums. Largely as a result of his performance‚ the Spartans ended on 188/6 in reply to the Stars’ 186/5.

The Stars lost the toss and were put in to bat first on a wicket that had something for the bowlers and the batsmen.

In the process, Elgar reached his highest T20 score and the Spartans breathed new life into their campaign with their second win after five matches. They are now third on the standings.

The other main contributor for the Spartans with the bat was former Proteas captain AB de Villiers, who looked to be in the mood with his attacking play until he was caught at long-off by Ryan Rickelton while trying to clear the boundary from the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius after 13 overs. De Villiers scored 39 off 21 balls.