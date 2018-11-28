Time for Heat seniors to pitch up at Mzansi Super League

Durban Heat may only have one win in three matches to show for their Mzansi Super League efforts but their coach, Grant Morgan, is refusing to panic.

While they were astute in collecting a rain-affected win against the Tshwane Spartans‚ Durban Heat were well beaten by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz.

Morgan’s side will be hosting a buoyant Paarl Rocks side at Kingsmead on Wednesday. The Winelands outfit handed neighbours, the Cape Town Blitz, a thorough beating on Sunday after their own iffy start.

Aside from their nine-wicket hammering against the Giants‚ Durban Heat have played some smart cricket but Morgan says his senior players need to put up their hands.

Durban Heat are fourth on the log with four points, with a better net run-rate than t he Rocks and Spartans.

“We are not supporting mediocrity now, but if we are going to panic after three games when the next win puts all the teams in a similar range‚ then I wouldn’t be worth my salt as a cricket coach‚” Morgan said.

“We want more as a team but we refuse to panic. We must be better as a team when we execute and we do want one player to push the boundaries and do what Faf du Plessis did for the Paarl Rocks against the Cape Town Blitz.”

While star all-rounder Albie Morkel is doubtful for Wednesday’s outing with injury‚ Zimbabwean leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta has joined the team.

Mavuta’s ODI career started in SA at the end of September when he acquitted himself well in the limited-overs matches despite Zimbabwe losing all their games.