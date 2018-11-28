It is difficult for South African supporters to know what to make of the knee injury that has taken Lungi Ngidi out of the mix for at least three months.

Should they worry that a key member of the attack might lose his edge leading into the 2019 World Cup?

Should they be angry that this calamity befell Ngidi in a damn fool irrelevant T20 tacked onto the end of the limited-over series in Australia‚ and is the only reason the cursed match will be remembered?

Both. But there is no point dwelling in the past‚ especially as he will need to be replaced for SA’s home series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka this summer.

In the not quite two years since Ngidi made his international debut in a T20 against Sri Lanka‚ he has shown intelligence to match his physicality.

Fifteen wickets is decent for four Tests‚ and he has proved himself well capable of switching gears to slip into the whiteball mode.

All good. Except that Ngidi’s sudden removal from the equation leaves a 1.93m hole in SA’s bowling plan.

He was their leading wicket-taker in one-day internationals in 2018; three more than Kagiso Rabada for three fewer runs in 16.2 fewer overs.

How to fill that gap?

Maybe by installing a 1.96m fast bowler‚ albeit someone who‚ unlike Ngidi‚ does not look like something straight out of Wakanda as he bounds towards the bowling crease.

Chris Morris is that fast bowler‚ and the fact that injury and questions over his consistency have limited him to five of the 17 ODIs SA have played in 2018 are convincing reasons to have a good long look at him.

And he can bat. But that promises to complicate things because it means Morris is already in the running for the allrounder’s berth.

So is Wiaan Mulder‚ another possible understudy for Ngidi. Except that an ankle injury means he was last seen on the field in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on September 30.

But the update on him‚ as given by SA’s team management on Tuesday‚ is promising: “He is progressing well with his rehab and is expected to start batting. [His] expected date of return is the second week of January.”

Duanne Olivier is an option‚ even though he has only bowled a red ball for SA. But he will haveto curb a tendency to keep thundering in while apparently giving little thought to tailoring his bowling to the conditions and the match situation.

Still‚ and even though the Mzansi Super League (MSL) is far from the best barometer for players with World Cup potential‚ the six wickets Olivier has taken in three games — the scalps of Quinton de Kock‚ Andile Phehlukwayo and Christiaan Jonker among them — will not hurt his chances.

Then there is Corbin Bosch‚ who has replaced Ngidi in the MSL. Bosch has played only four list A matches‚ but it is already apparent that the kid can bowl: six wickets at less than 30 and fewer than five runs an over.

Just like Tertius‚ then. Unlike his father‚ he can also bat. And he is tall.