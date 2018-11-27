England overcome spirited resistance to secure victory in Sri Lanka

Colombo — England overcame spirited late resistance from the hosts to seal a first 3-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka when the tourists wrapped up a 42-run victory shortly after tea on the fourth day of the third and final Test.

Chasing an improbable 327-run target, Sri Lanka’s last six batsmen combined well to get to within less than 50 runs of what would have been a remarkable triumph after they had resumed on 53/4 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Monday.

Kusal Mendis (86) and Roshen Silva (65) set the tone for the hosts with a dogged 102-run sixth-wicket stand in an exemplary display of defiance. After Mendis was run out, Malinda Pushpakumara (42 not out) survived a sickening blow to the helmet to raise 58 runs with Suranga Lakmal for the final wicket to give England some jitters before they secured victory in the first over after tea.

England looked on course for a routine triumph after half an hour of play when Jack Leach angled one into the leg stump, and nightwatchman Lakshan Sandakan could only edge the ball to Ben Stokes at slip to depart after making seven.

The hosts rallied and Mendis brought up his seventh Test 50 as Silva shrugged off occasional discomfort against Stokes’s awkward bounce to thwart the England attack.

Leach’s left-arm spin could not separate the duo but his right-handed throw did. He charged in from backward square leg to throw down the stumps at the nonstriker’s end with Mendis short of his ground. It was a tragic end to a stellar innings by the right-hander, who hit eight boundaries and a six in an assured knock.

England triumphed in the series opener in Galle to end a 13-match winless streak in overseas Tests and won in Pallekele to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, ending the side’s 17-year wait for a Test series victory in Sri Lanka.

