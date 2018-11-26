King Kohli steers India to victory in final Australia T20

Sydney — Captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to steer India to victory with two balls to spare in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia on Sunday, ensuring the series ended all square.

The prolific batsman lived up to his reputation, coming in when the two openers fell in quick succession after an entertaining 68-run partnership to prevent Australia earning bragging rights ahead of their four Test series starting next month.

The home team won a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the second in Melbourne abandoned due to persistent showers.

“I thought overall skill-wise we were better today,” said Kohli. “When out openers get into the zone they are difficult to stop. There were a few nervous moments in between, but (for me) it’s always easy when the guys at the top do what they do.” After losing the toss and being told to bowl, India restricted Australia to 164-6, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya taking four wickets and D’Arcy Short top-scoring on 33.

Despite losing, Australian captain Aaron Finch said he was proud of the team.

“The way we fought was outstanding,” he said. “Still fair bit of work to do but we’re going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests.”

Australia were boosted by strike bowler Mitchell Starc being back for his first T20 international in two years, replacing Jason Behrendorff.

He caused opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan trouble but they took apart Nathan Coulter-Nile at the other end, each cracking a huge six in plundering 29 runs off his first two overs.