Cricketer Rilee Rossouw is happy to stick to Kolpak

Former Proteas top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw admits that he misses playing for SA but does not regret his decision in 2017 to take up a Kolpak deal with Hampshire.

Rossouw shocked Cricket SA by announcing he was moving to England to join Hampshire on a three-year contract.

It was not a decision he took lightly, he said on Wednesday as he prepared to turn out for the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

“It was a decision that was not made overnight‚” said the 29-year-old after being asked if he regrets turning his back on the Proteas. “I would like to stand here and tell you all the details but I don’t think it is the right time now to do that.

“My main focus is the Mzansi Super League and it feels good to be back with some of the guys.

“I have played with and against some of these guys in the past and I am looking forward to the experience.”

Rossouw still has one year left on his contract with Hampshire but he does not know what the future holds‚ even though the thought of playing for the Proteas has often crossed his mind.

“As I stand here right now‚ I probably want to keep on extending [the contract].