Chloe Tryon has scored eight half-centuries in her 60 innings in one-day internationals‚ hammering 101 fours and 41 sixes along the way.

She has passed 70 three times and been in the 90s once‚ and is squarely in the mould of the SA power hitters who have delighted supporters and devastated opponents for decades.

But Tryon has yet to make a 50 in a T20‚ and Thursday’s game against West Indies in St Lucia will be as good a place as any to put that right.

Better than most‚ in fact. The match is SA’s second in the World T20‚ and victory would go a long way towards putting them in the semifinals.

No 7 Tryon sat padded up in vain on Tuesday while the top five polished off the target set by Sri Lanka with nine balls to spare. So she will be champing at the bit to have a crack, not least because the match will be her 50th T20 international.

She has been in the 30s seven times and once made it to 40 in the format.

But despite her career strike rate of 142.45, those other 10 runs have proved elusive. That has not been helped by the fact that Tryon has only once been able to face 30 balls in an innings and that 33 of her 40 trips to the crease have come at Nos 5‚ 6 and 7‚ where opportunities can be limited.