While the Proteas women’s side were on the receiving end of a 46-run defeat against Australia in their final Women’s World T20 warm-up game in Guyana on Tuesday‚ all-rounder Sune Luus was still optimistic.

Australia’s 130/4 looked a reachable total but SA’s batting failed them. They could only manage 84/9 in their allotted overs with Luus making 11 from 22 balls while Chloe Tryon top-scored with 14 from 10.

The tournament starts on Friday and SA will be in action on Tuesday when they face Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Luus said they believe they can still win the tournament provided all their cricketing elements come together at the right time.

"Without a doubt‚ we can still win this tournament. We’ve seen with our bowling that we can restrict any team to a reasonable total. If the batters come to the party‚ then that shouldn’t be a problem. It’s not going to be easy but the Sri Lanka game should be a good game. We’ve got the firepower and the experience and if we come to the party‚ we should be OK."

While Australia’s known cricketing strength should not be faulted‚ SA bowled well to limit them to a get-able total.

SA had them under pressure at 38/4 after 11 overs but Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 65 proved to be the difference.

Luus said SA were good in the field and their support bowling is also improving. "We have our ups and downs with the fielding, but I think in the Australia game it was a really good day for us. Bowling is one of our best areas and I’m glad to see that everyone is pulling their weight with the bowling.

"We had a problem in the past where the bowlers couldn’t always sustain the pressure that the opening bowlers put up. It’s something that really worked in this game," Luus said.