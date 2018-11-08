England on top in Sri Lanka Test

Galle — England were 38/0 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 177 runs in their second innings on day two of the opening Test in the island country on Wednesday.

Rory Burns, on 11, and Keaton Jennings, on 26, were batting at close of play after the England spinners bowled out Sri Lanka for 203 in their first innings.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets for the tourists. Angelo Mathews top-scored with 52 to lift his side from 40/4 in response to England’s 342.

Ben Foakes marked his Test debut with a century (107) and impressed with his glove work too, effecting a smart stumping to dismiss Chandimal off an Adil Rashid leg-break.

AFP