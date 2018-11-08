Sport / Cricket

England on top in Sri Lanka Test

08 November 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Galle — England were 38/0 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 177 runs in their second innings on day two of the opening Test in the island country on Wednesday.

Rory Burns, on 11, and Keaton Jennings, on 26, were batting at close of play after the England spinners bowled out Sri Lanka for 203 in their first innings.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets for the tourists. Angelo Mathews top-scored with 52 to lift his side from 40/4 in response to England’s 342.

Ben Foakes marked his Test debut with a century (107) and impressed with his glove work too, effecting a smart stumping to dismiss Chandimal off an Adil Rashid leg-break.

AFP

Aussie batsmen doubt themselves after another woeful display

Australia have now crashed to 17 losses in their last 19 ODIs‚ including an unparalleled seven defeats in a row
Sport
2 days ago

Debutant Foakes engineers an England recovery in Sri Lanka

Foakes's 50-plus stands with Jos Buttler and Sam Curran drag languishing England back into the first Test against Sri Lanka
Sport
1 day ago

Zimbabwe on fire after Test win in Sri Lanka

The visitors notch up not just their first Test victory in five years but the first away from home in close to two decades
Sport
1 day ago

Protea women ‘will pace themselves’ at World Cup in Sri Lanka

SA’s ICC tournament starts when they face Sri Lanka next Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Maturing Fernandinho becomes the glue that binds ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Downs to keep up the pace with Bidvest Wits
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA’s batting needs knocking into shape for World ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Top golfers McIlroy and Oosthuizen to light up ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks beef up with Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.