Debutant Foakes engineers an England recovery in Sri Lanka

Galle — England’s Ben Foakes made a memorable debut to help the tourists recover from a terrible start and reach 321 for eight wickets on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

With England reeling at 10/2 and then 103/5, even the 200 mark looked difficult, but Foakes forged 50-plus stands with Jos Buttler and Sam Curran to drag them back into the contest.

Foakes, replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow in the side, was batting on 87 at stumps, having been impressive with his batting while his glove work remains to be seen. Jack Leach was on 14 at the other end after quite a turnaround by the tourists in the last two sessions.

England had earlier made an unconvincing start to life following the retirement of stalwart Alastair Cook after captain Joe Root opted to bat first to avoid the prospect of having the final innings at a famously spin friendly venue. It was the early pace of Suranga Lakmal, however, that undid the top order of a side playing their first Test without England great Cook, who left the international arena in September.

Opener Rory Burns (nine) disappointed on his Test debut and Moeen Ali failed to justify his promotion to No 3 as Lakmal claimed two wickets in two balls. Root denied Lakmal a hattrick and started the rebuilding job, initially at a run-a-ball rate, with Keaton Jennings.

Sri Lanka wasted both their reviews inside 12 overs but it was the golden arm of Rangana Herath that ended Root’s 62-run stand with Jennings. Root hit five boundaries in a fluent 35 before paying for his recklessness.