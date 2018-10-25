Virat Kohli a new member of 10,000 elite club

Visakhapatnam — India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest-yet batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs on Wednesday, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone. He is only the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

He received a pat on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July. "King Kohli", as he is known in the Indian media, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off

debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first.

The 10,000-run club in ODIs (name, country, matches, runs, centuries):

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 463, 18,426, 49. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri) 404, 14,234, 25. Ricky Ponting (Aus) 375, 13,704, 30. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri) 445, 13,430, 28. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri) 448, 12,650, 19. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak) 378, 11,739, 10. Jacques Kallis (SA) 328, 11,579, 17. Saurav Ganguly (Ind) 311, 11,363, 22. Rahul Dravid (Ind) 344, 10,889, 12. Brian Lara (WI) 299, 10,405, 19. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri) 319, 10,007, 22. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Ind) 329, 10,143, 10.

AFP