Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli a new member of 10,000 elite club

25 October 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Record breaker: India captain Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS
Record breaker: India captain Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS

Visakhapatnam — India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest-yet batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs on Wednesday, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone. He is only the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

He received a pat on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July. "King Kohli", as he is known in the Indian media, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off
debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first.

The 10,000-run club in ODIs (name, country, matches, runs, centuries):

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 463, 18,426, 49. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri) 404, 14,234, 25. Ricky Ponting (Aus) 375, 13,704, 30. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri) 445, 13,430, 28. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri) 448, 12,650, 19. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak) 378, 11,739, 10. Jacques Kallis (SA) 328, 11,579, 17. Saurav Ganguly (Ind) 311, 11,363, 22. Rahul Dravid (Ind) 344, 10,889, 12. Brian Lara (WI) 299, 10,405, 19. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri) 319, 10,007, 22. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Ind) 329, 10,143, 10.

AFP

Ten-wicket Yadav flays Windies

Yadav becomes only the third Indian paceman to claim 10 wickets in a home test
Sport
10 days ago

Ton-up Prithvi Shaw ‘the new Sachin’

India’s Prithvi Shaw is the youngest Indian and fourth-youngest player overall to score a century on his Test debut
Sport
20 days ago

England beat India in a Test thriller

India’s resistance crumbles after captain Kohli’s dismissal
Sport
1 month ago

Virat Kohli believes India can keep pressure on England

India arrived at Hampshire’s headquarters on the back of a thumping 203-run victory at Trent Bridge
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pirates vs Chiefs: young guns primed for their ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Players must be calm for big match, says Giovanni ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Proteas World Cup squad is mostly identified
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lood de Jager adds more grunt to Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Hamilton eyes another Mexican coronation
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Shane Warne: Aussie cricketers need a ‘kick up the backside’
Sport / Cricket

In-form Morris has Proteas spot back
Sport / Cricket

Pakistan drives Australia into despair
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Slouching towards the Wanderers to be born
Opinion / Columnists

Ottis Gibson wraps up pre-World Cup trials
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.