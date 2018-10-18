In-form Morris has Proteas spot back

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has recalled all-rounder Chris Morris to the limited overs squad for November’s tour of Australia.

Morris missed the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to injury.

He will be joined by batting all-rounders Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius‚ who are also making a return to the side.

Morris was a regular feature for the Proteas in white-ball cricket and played in 14 ODIs in 2017 and five against India at the start of 2018.

The return of Morris and Behardien will come in handy for Gibson as he will not have the services of experienced batters Hashim Amla and

JP Duminy.

Both will miss the trip Down Under due to injury.

The Proteas take on Australia in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20 as they continue their preparations for the 2019 World Cup in England.

"Chris confirmed his fitness with his excellent form for the Titans in the first two rounds of the four-day domestic series‚" said Cricket SA national selection panel convener Linda Zondi. "He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower order.